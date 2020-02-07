What breakdown cover can I get for my motorbike?

Most motorcycle breakdown insurance offers the same cover as a standard car policy. This means you can get the following benefits:

Roadside assistance , which covers the cost of callouts if you break down, including transporting it to a garage if necessary

Vehicle recovery , which covers taking your motorcycle to any location – usually a nearby garage or your home – if it can’t be fixed at the roadside

Onward travel , to cover the cost of a hire car, public transport or accommodation if you break down a long way from home

Home start , which covers breakdowns that happen at your home

European cover, which covers you when you ride your motorbike in Europe

Our comparison includes providers that offer motorbike breakdown insurance and shows what cover options are offered by each.

What is not covered?

Some breakdown cover providers may restrict what cover you can get if you have a motorbike. For example, you may not be able to add extra cover to protect your battery, or you may be ineligible for parts and labour cover.

There may be other policy exclusions, like:

motorbikes under 49cc

unroadworthy vehicles

breakdowns caused by punctures

damage caused by misfuelling your motorbike

Check the terms and conditions carefully before you buy a motorbike breakdown policy, so you know exactly what you’re covered for when you need it.

Personal or vehicle cover

There are two different ways motorbike breakdown cover can protect you:

Personal cover , which protects you as an individual on any motorbike you ride

Vehicle cover, which covers your motorbike and whoever happens to be riding it

You might want personal cover if you have more than one motorbike, or if you also drive a car. If you share a bike, a vehicle cover policy might be the cheapest option.

How to choose the best motorcyle breakdown cover

Once you know the level of cover you need and the exclusions to look out for, you should use our comparison to examine as many quotes as possible.

Don’t just opt for the cheapest option – consider which motorcycle breakdown cover works best for you and pick the most affordable package to fit your needs. This will likely save money in the long run, especially if you have to make a claim.