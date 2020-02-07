Protect your wheels with motorcycle breakdown policies that offer roadside repair and recovery options at home or in Europe. Don’t get stuck on your own without help.
Most motorcycle breakdown insurance offers the same cover as a standard car policy. This means you can get the following benefits:
Roadside assistance, which covers the cost of callouts if you break down, including transporting it to a garage if necessary
Vehicle recovery, which covers taking your motorcycle to any location – usually a nearby garage or your home – if it can’t be fixed at the roadside
Onward travel, to cover the cost of a hire car, public transport or accommodation if you break down a long way from home
Home start, which covers breakdowns that happen at your home
European cover, which covers you when you ride your motorbike in Europe
Our comparison includes providers that offer motorbike breakdown insurance and shows what cover options are offered by each.
Some breakdown cover providers may restrict what cover you can get if you have a motorbike. For example, you may not be able to add extra cover to protect your battery, or you may be ineligible for parts and labour cover.
There may be other policy exclusions, like:
motorbikes under 49cc
unroadworthy vehicles
breakdowns caused by punctures
damage caused by misfuelling your motorbike
Check the terms and conditions carefully before you buy a motorbike breakdown policy, so you know exactly what you’re covered for when you need it.
There are two different ways motorbike breakdown cover can protect you:
Personal cover, which protects you as an individual on any motorbike you ride
Vehicle cover, which covers your motorbike and whoever happens to be riding it
You might want personal cover if you have more than one motorbike, or if you also drive a car. If you share a bike, a vehicle cover policy might be the cheapest option.
Once you know the level of cover you need and the exclusions to look out for, you should use our comparison to examine as many quotes as possible.
Don’t just opt for the cheapest option – consider which motorcycle breakdown cover works best for you and pick the most affordable package to fit your needs. This will likely save money in the long run, especially if you have to make a claim.
Also look try to get personal recommendations for providers from other motorbike riders and read motorcycle breakdown cover reviews.
It depends on your provider. Most policies offer between one and five callouts a year.
Most motorbike breakdown cover policies don’t charge an excess when you claim.
Yes, but only if the engine size is larger than 49cc.
Possibly. If you have a personal breakdown policy you’ll be covered to drive any covered vehicle type, including cars and vans.
A personal breakdown policy covers you when you’re riding any motorcycle, whereas a vehicle breakdown policy only covers riders on your motorcycle.
Last updated: 24 May 2022