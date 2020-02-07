<Breakdown Cover

Compare motorcycle breakdown cover

Protect your wheels with motorcycle breakdown policies that offer roadside repair and recovery options at home or in Europe. Don’t get stuck on your own without help.

  • Get a free quote in minutes
  • Compare deals from trusted leading providers
  • Our service is simple, fast, reliable and comes with no additional costs
Compare deals

Compare motorcycle breakdown cover from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

Greenflag Logo
AA
RAC logo

How to compare motorcycle breakdown cover

1

Tell us what you need to cover

Enter a few details about yourself and the type of motor as this helps us to find the right breakdown cover so that we can provide our best quotes.

2

Compare quotes

We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. Select the type of breakdown cover and add any optional extras.

3

Apply and save

Once you've reviewed the choices and add ons, simply pick the best motorcycle breakdown cover quote for you and apply.


Motorcycle breakdown cover deals

3 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of breakdown cover

What breakdown cover can I get for my motorbike?

Most motorcycle breakdown insurance offers the same cover as a standard car policy. This means you can get the following benefits:

  • Roadside assistance, which covers the cost of callouts if you break down, including transporting it to a garage if necessary

  • Vehicle recovery, which covers taking your motorcycle to any location – usually a nearby garage or your home – if it can’t be fixed at the roadside

  • Onward travel, to cover the cost of a hire car, public transport or accommodation if you break down a long way from home

  • Home start, which covers breakdowns that happen at your home

  • European cover, which covers you when you ride your motorbike in Europe

Our comparison includes providers that offer motorbike breakdown insurance and shows what cover options are offered by each.

Find out what protection each type of cover can give you

What is not covered?

Some breakdown cover providers may restrict what cover you can get if you have a motorbike. For example, you may not be able to add extra cover to protect your battery, or you may be ineligible for parts and labour cover.

There may be other policy exclusions, like:

  • motorbikes under 49cc

  • unroadworthy vehicles

  • breakdowns caused by punctures

  • damage caused by misfuelling your motorbike

Check the terms and conditions carefully before you buy a motorbike breakdown policy, so you know exactly what you’re covered for when you need it.

Personal or vehicle cover

There are two different ways motorbike breakdown cover can protect you:

  • Personal cover, which protects you as an individual on any motorbike you ride

  • Vehicle cover, which covers your motorbike and whoever happens to be riding it

You might want personal cover if you have more than one motorbike, or if you also drive a car. If you share a bike, a vehicle cover policy might be the cheapest option.

How to choose the best motorcyle breakdown cover

Once you know the level of cover you need and the exclusions to look out for, you should use our comparison to examine as many quotes as possible.

Don’t just opt for the cheapest option – consider which motorcycle breakdown cover works best for you and pick the most affordable package to fit your needs. This will likely save money in the long run, especially if you have to make a claim.

Also look try to get personal recommendations for providers from other motorbike riders and read motorcycle breakdown cover reviews. 

How to work out what motorbike breakdown cover you need

Motorcycle breakdown cover FAQs

About our breakdown cover comparison

Explore breakdown cover guides

See more guides

What breakdown cover is right for you?

Whether you drive every day or only occasionally, breakdown cover gives you peace of mind that help is at hand if something goes wrong.

Read More

What to do if your vehicle breaks down

If you break down on the road it can be scary and stressful, but knowing what to do can help you stay safe while you get help. Here is what to do if your vehicle breaks down.

Read More

Can you get breakdown cover when you have broken down?

Breakdowns are always bad news and worse when you haven’t bought cover in advance and the weather’s ugly. But you can still get help if your vehicle has let you down – though the cost can soar. Here are your options.

Read More

Why compare breakdown cover with money.co.uk?

By comparing breakdown cover you could save money on the policy. The best value breakdown cover will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Car breakdown cover for older cars

Caravan breakdown cover insurance


Instant breakdown cover

Van breakdown cover


Last updated: 24 May 2022