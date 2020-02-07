Compare family breakdown cover deals with these companies if your household has multiple drivers. You could get cheaper roadside cover in a single policy for all the drivers in your home.
1
Enter your details
Enter a few personal details about yourself and the vehicle, as this helps us to find the right breakdown cover so that we can provide our best quotes.
2
Compare quotes
We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. You can compare and add multiple levels of covers to the policy when it comes to breakdown cover.
3
Apply and save
Once you've reviewed the choices and add ons, simply pick the best family breakdown cover quote for you and apply.
Start by thinking about how many people you want to cover and what protection you need.
Family breakdown cover can protect up to five people on the same policy, as long as you all live at the same address.
For example, if you live in a household with two adults and two grown up children who all drive.
When you buy a family policy, everyone will get the same level of cover, so think carefully about what protection you all need. You can usually choose to have:
Roadside assistance: This covers repairs by the side of the road, or being towed to the nearest garage if your car cannot be fixed straight away.
Vehicle recovery: This covers towing your broken down vehicle to any location if it cannot be fixed by the roadside.
Onward travel cover: This covers the cost of a hire car, public transport or a hotel stay so you can continue your trip if your vehicle cannot be fixed straight away.
Home start: This covers you if your vehicle breaks down at home.
This comparison shows what cover options each provider offers. You can use it to compare as many quotes as possible to find the best policy at the cheapest price.
Here is how to work out which breakdown cover is right for you
Most breakdown companies offer a discount if you get a family policy rather than individual cover.
However, it could work out cheaper to get individual policies with different providers, especially if you do not all need the same cover.
For example, if one of you regularly drives long distances they may want vehicle recovery and onward travel cover, but the rest of the family may only need roadside assistance.
Yes, most breakdown providers only offer family policies to people living at the same address, but you do not need to be related.
Yes, family policies are offered on a personal basis, which means you will all be covered as the driver or passenger in any car.
It depends on your provider and the level of cover. Some offer unlimited call outs, but a basic policy may only let you make one claim a year.
Yes, but only if you include home start cover in your policy. Here is how to work out what cover you need.
By comparing breakdown cover you could save money on the policy. The best value breakdown cover will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
Last updated: 2 March, 2022