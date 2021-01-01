The best way to get breakdown cover for two or more cars is to buy a personal cover policy.

What is personal cover?

It is a type of breakdown insurance policy that protects you individually, rather than the car you drive.

This means that you can call your breakdown provider to come and help you in whatever vehicle you are travelling in.

You can also buy family breakdown cover, which can protect up to five people on the same personal policy.

This comparison shows providers that offer personal cover policies, so use it to compare quotes and find the best deal.

What cover should you get?

Think about what cover you need:

Roadside assistance , which means you get help by the roadside or your vehicle can be towed to the nearest garage

Vehicle recovery , which means you can have your vehicle towed to a location of your choice, for example your preferred garage or home address

Onward travel , which gives you a hire car, or can cover transport and hotel costs so you can carry on your journey while your car is repaired

European cover, which extends your policy to protect you while you drive abroad; find out how it works here

All policies include roadside assistance as the most basic level of cover. Here is how to work out what the best breakdown cover is for you.

Once you know what cover you want, use this comparison to get as many personal cover quotes as possible to find the right policy at the best price.

Breakdown cover for two cars FAQs

Q Can a breakdown policy cover me in more than two cars? A Yes, if you buy a personal cover policy you will be covered whether you are driving or a passenger in any car. Q Does it cost more to cover two cars? A Personal breakdown policies can be more expensive than just covering one vehicle, so use this comparison to shop around for the cheapest deal. Q Can I get help if I breakdown at home? A Yes, but only if you include home start cover in your policy. Here is how to work out what cover you need. Q How many times can I claim on my breakdown cover? A It depends on your provider and the level of cover. Some offer unlimited call outs, but a basic policy may only let you make one claim a year. Q Do I have to pay an excess? A No, most breakdown policies do not charge an excess when you call out.

About our breakdown cover comparison