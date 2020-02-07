Which types of bike can I insure?

Bicycle insurance can cover a wide range of bike types, including:

mountain bikes

electric bikes

road bikes

folding bikes

chainless bikes

If you’re unsure whether your specific model will be covered, check the policy or call the insurer to find out.

What level of MTB insurance do I need?

The amount of cover you need to include in your mountain bike insurance depends on how you use your bike, and how often:

Occasional use : if your bike spends most of its time locked away, your best MTB policy might only need to cover you against theft and vandalism

Regular use : if you hit the hills most weekends or use your bike to commute to work, you might need to include cover for personal injury and third-party liability in case of an accident

Competition use: if you take part in downhill races or time trials, your mountain bike insurance policy should include competition cover

Why you should buy mountain bike insurance?

A mountain bike insurance policy might be worth buying if:

Your bike is very expensive. If repairing or replacing your bike would cost more than you can afford, the price of MTB insurance premiums may be worthwhile

You use your bike every day. The more often you use your mountain bike, the more likely you’ll be injured in an accident or cause damage to someone else or their property. Insurance can cover the cost of compensation

You use your bike to race. With the right level of cover, you can get protection when taking part in things like triathlons, time trials and cross-country races

Why you may not need mountain bike insurance

It may not be worth buying a mountain bike insurance policy if any of the following apply:

Your bike is in poor condition or old. If your bike’s value is low, insurance may be an unnecessary expense – particularly as you usually have to pay an excess of £100 or more when you make a claim

You only use your bike occasionally. If you rarely ride, it may not be worth buying a mountain bike insurance policy

Your existing cover is enough. If you think the protection provided by your home insurance policy gives you the cover you need, a standalone policy may be unnecessary

Make sure your policy can replace your bike

Top of the range mountain bikes can cost as much as £10,000. MTB insurance providers set a cover limit, which determines the maximum amount you can claim if your bike is damaged or stolen.

Ensure the figure in your policy documents covers the cost of replacing your bike. Be aware that while most mountain bike policies offer new-for-old replacements, some may deduct money for wear and tear from your payout.

Check if your bike is already covered

Your mountain bike may already be protected by your home contents insurance, although it might not offer the level of cover you need.

For example, most contents policies only protect your bike when it’s kept at home, and don’t protect against personal accidents or third-party liability. If you need more than basic cover, the best mountain bike insurance policies can provide it.

Get the right MTB (mountain bike) insurance for you

To find the best mountain bike insurance for your needs, think about:

how you use your bike (and how often)

how much your bike would cost to replace

whether it’s already covered by another policy

Consider your lifestyle, your priorities, your bike and the level of cover you require, then focus on these aspects to avoid leaving any holes in your policy.

How to find the best mountain bike insurance

Unless you have specialised requirements, like cover for cycling events or an extremely high-value bike, a general policy will likely offer adequate cover to cater for most people’s circumstances.

Shop around, comparing mountain bike insurance policies that match your desired level of protection. Comparing based on cover rather than on price alone allows you to find the right deal at the best price – but be sure to factor in premiums and excess rather than just premiums when coming to a decision.

How your MTB insurance price is calculated

The cost of mountain bike insurance cover is mainly be based on:

the value of your bike

what you use it for

previous claims you’ve made

where you live

any extras you add, like accessories cover

The higher the value of your bike, the more you’ll have to pay to insure it.

Don’t be tempted to undervalue your bike. Insurance providers may show cheaper deals when you do this, but it could invalidate your cover if you make a claim.

Paying an excess on MTB insurance

You must pay an excess amount when you make a claim on your mountain bike insurance, the exact amount of which is specified in your policy document.

This sum will either be deducted from the final amount you receive from your provider, or you’ll need to pay it to your insurer before it arranges the repairs or authorises a replacement.

Depending on the excess fee and the level of damage, it can occasionally be cheaper to pay for repairs out of your own pocket than to claim on your insurance.

How mountain bike insurance claims are settled

If the worst happens and your bike is stolen or damaged beyond repair, most mountain bike insurance providers will either replace it with a like-for-like model or pay out the insured value of your bike.

If the damage is repairable, your insurance provider is likely to choose who will fix it. The mechanic then bills your insurer directly for the work.

What to do if your claim is rejected

If you believe you’ve made a valid claim that has been rejected, contact your mountain bike insurance provider to make a complaint.