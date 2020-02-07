Compare quotes for MTB insurance policies that could protect you and your wheels when riding off-road.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Get personalised mountain bike insurance quotes in minutes, simply enter a few details about you and the mountain bike you want to protect.
2
Compare your options
We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best mountain bike insurance deals we can find - monthly and annual payment options available.
3
Apply and save
Once you've reviewed the choices, pick the best mountain bike insurance deal for you and apply.
Bicycle insurance can cover a wide range of bike types, including:
mountain bikes
electric bikes
road bikes
folding bikes
chainless bikes
If you’re unsure whether your specific model will be covered, check the policy or call the insurer to find out.
The amount of cover you need to include in your mountain bike insurance depends on how you use your bike, and how often:
Occasional use: if your bike spends most of its time locked away, your best MTB policy might only need to cover you against theft and vandalism
Regular use: if you hit the hills most weekends or use your bike to commute to work, you might need to include cover for personal injury and third-party liability in case of an accident
Competition use: if you take part in downhill races or time trials, your mountain bike insurance policy should include competition cover
Here’s everything a bicycle insurance policy can protect you against
A mountain bike insurance policy might be worth buying if:
Your bike is very expensive. If repairing or replacing your bike would cost more than you can afford, the price of MTB insurance premiums may be worthwhile
You use your bike every day. The more often you use your mountain bike, the more likely you’ll be injured in an accident or cause damage to someone else or their property. Insurance can cover the cost of compensation
You use your bike to race. With the right level of cover, you can get protection when taking part in things like triathlons, time trials and cross-country races
It may not be worth buying a mountain bike insurance policy if any of the following apply:
Your bike is in poor condition or old. If your bike’s value is low, insurance may be an unnecessary expense – particularly as you usually have to pay an excess of £100 or more when you make a claim
You only use your bike occasionally. If you rarely ride, it may not be worth buying a mountain bike insurance policy
Your existing cover is enough. If you think the protection provided by your home insurance policy gives you the cover you need, a standalone policy may be unnecessary
Top of the range mountain bikes can cost as much as £10,000. MTB insurance providers set a cover limit, which determines the maximum amount you can claim if your bike is damaged or stolen.
Ensure the figure in your policy documents covers the cost of replacing your bike. Be aware that while most mountain bike policies offer new-for-old replacements, some may deduct money for wear and tear from your payout.
Your mountain bike may already be protected by your home contents insurance, although it might not offer the level of cover you need.
For example, most contents policies only protect your bike when it’s kept at home, and don’t protect against personal accidents or third-party liability. If you need more than basic cover, the best mountain bike insurance policies can provide it.
How to work out if home insurance is enough to cover your bike
To find the best mountain bike insurance for your needs, think about:
how you use your bike (and how often)
how much your bike would cost to replace
whether it’s already covered by another policy
Consider your lifestyle, your priorities, your bike and the level of cover you require, then focus on these aspects to avoid leaving any holes in your policy.
Unless you have specialised requirements, like cover for cycling events or an extremely high-value bike, a general policy will likely offer adequate cover to cater for most people’s circumstances.
Shop around, comparing mountain bike insurance policies that match your desired level of protection. Comparing based on cover rather than on price alone allows you to find the right deal at the best price – but be sure to factor in premiums and excess rather than just premiums when coming to a decision.
The cost of mountain bike insurance cover is mainly be based on:
the value of your bike
what you use it for
previous claims you’ve made
where you live
any extras you add, like accessories cover
The higher the value of your bike, the more you’ll have to pay to insure it.
Don’t be tempted to undervalue your bike. Insurance providers may show cheaper deals when you do this, but it could invalidate your cover if you make a claim.
You must pay an excess amount when you make a claim on your mountain bike insurance, the exact amount of which is specified in your policy document.
This sum will either be deducted from the final amount you receive from your provider, or you’ll need to pay it to your insurer before it arranges the repairs or authorises a replacement.
Depending on the excess fee and the level of damage, it can occasionally be cheaper to pay for repairs out of your own pocket than to claim on your insurance.
If the worst happens and your bike is stolen or damaged beyond repair, most mountain bike insurance providers will either replace it with a like-for-like model or pay out the insured value of your bike.
If the damage is repairable, your insurance provider is likely to choose who will fix it. The mechanic then bills your insurer directly for the work.
If you believe you’ve made a valid claim that has been rejected, contact your mountain bike insurance provider to make a complaint.
If your mountain bike insurance provider refuses to change its position, you can refer your complaint to the financial ombudsman, which will make an independent assessment of your claim.
Some policies include cover for personal accidents, or you could add it to your policy to receive a lump sum if you’re seriously injured while riding.
Most insurers offer competition cover, which offers protection when competing in things like downhill races or time trials.
Yes, most policies cover accessories like protective clothing, GPS or lights as standard. If not, you may have to pay extra to include them in your policy.
It depends on the insurer. Some offer cover of up to £30,000.
You could be. Most policies offer foreign travel cover of around 60 days a year, but you may have to pay extra to include it with some.
Compare bicycle insurance quotes to find a deal that works for you.
If you are planning to take your bike on holiday with you, the right insurance policy will keep it protected. Here is how to insure yourself to cycle abroad.Read More
Bicycle insurance gives you financial protection if your bike is lost, stolen or damaged or you get into an accident, but is it worth the cost? Here is how to work out if you need bicycle insurance.Read More
If you have bicycle insurance and your bike gets damaged, stolen or you are injured while riding, you can claim to cover the cost. Here is how to make a bike insurance claim.Read More
By comparing bicycle insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value bicycle insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 24 May 2022