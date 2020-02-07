How to claim on your bicycle insurance

Before you make a claim

If you are involved in an accident with another person, do not accept blame or make any settlement before you have contacted your insurer.

Accepting blame could be used against you later on. Even apologising can be enough to establish blame.

When you claim, you need to provide information and paperwork to your insurer, such as:

A crime reference number from the police if applicable, e.g. if your bike was stolen

Proof of purchase of your bike and lock if you have one

Estimate of the cost of repair or replacement from a registered repairer

Any photographic evidence that supports your claim

Some insurers can process claims in ten working days, but only if you provide everything straight away.

How to make a claim

Contact your insurer: Call them on their claims line, which can be found on your policy document. Alternatively, you can find the contact details on your insurer's website. Fill in their claims form: Most insurers will send you a claims form to complete, but some may offer an online system you can use. Submit your claim: You will need to send your claims form back with any requested supporting documents, or upload them if claiming online.

Paying an excess

When you claim on your bicycle insurance you need to pay the excess amount set out in your policy document. You can find more on how bicycle insurance excess works here.

This amount will either be deducted from the pay out you receive, or you need to pay it to the insurer if they arrange the repairs or replacement.

Check your policy before you claim to see what excess you need to pay.

Sometimes it can be cheaper to pay for repairs out of your own pocket than to claim on your insurance if you have a high excess.

How your claim will be settled

If your bike is stolen or damaged beyond repair, most insurers either:

Replace it with a like-for-like model

Pay out the insured value of your bike

If your bike can be fixed, most insurers arrange for it to be repaired by a specialist of their choice who invoice them directly for the work.

What to do if your claim is rejected

If your claim has been rejected but you have checked your policy and still feel your claim is valid, you should contact your insurer and make a complaint.

If they do not change their decision, you can refer your complaint to the financial ombudsman, who will independently assess your claim.