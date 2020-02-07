Compare electric bike insurance for electric bicycles

An electric bike can make your commute much easier, but good eBike insurance is crucial. Compare electric bike insurance quotes to find cover that protects your ride from damage and theft.
Last updated: 25 March 2022
Electric bike insurance can include cover for:
Theft: covers the cost of a replacement bike if yours is stolen
Malicious or accidental damage: pays to repair or replace your electric bike if it’s damaged or vandalised
Personal accident: provides a lump sum if you’re seriously injured after an accident on your bike
Third-party liability: offers financial protection against claims if you cause an accident while riding your bike
When you buy insurance for your electric bicycle, providers often include various add-ons. Some of these may cost extra, so you need to decide which add-ons are necessary.
Most eBike insurance policies offer extras you can add to your eBike insurance policy to increase the level of cover. For example, you could purchase cover for:
accessories like GPS, lights, clothing and helmets
bicycle breakdowns
replacement bike hire
cover for family members
competition use.
Check each eBike insurance policy carefully to ensure it gives you the cover you need before buying it.
Here’s everything a bicycle insurance policy covers.
That depends. Could you afford to replace or repair your eBike if it were stolen or damaged in an accident? If the answer is no, electric bike insurance could be a good investment.
No, not unless it’s classed as a moped or scooter because it can travel faster than 15.5mph under electric power. However, it’s still a good idea to have insurance for your protection.
Common exclusions include situations where:
you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs
you’re using your bike for monetary gain – for instance, as a delivery driver
you can’t prove you own your bike (always keep the receipt!)
your bike suffers cosmetic damage, but it still works
your bike’s accessories are damaged
your bike is stolen because you didn’t secure it appropriately, or you left it parked in public for more than 12 hours
First, make sure you have the correct type of cover: theft, malicious or accidental damage, personal accident or third-party liability.
Second, read the insurance vehicle documents carefully to ensure your policy covers the full cost of your bike if you need to make a claim.
Third, check that your bike is classed as an electric bike and not a scooter or moped. An eBike has:
a maximum power of 250w
a top electric speed of 15.5mph
pedals that can propel it
If it exceeds the current maximum speed of 15.5mph, your eBike insurer may class your bike as a moped. If that’s the case, your bike won’t be covered by a standard eBike policy.
Some home insurance policies include pedal cycles, but the amount covered is likely too low for more expensive electric bikes. Many home insurance policies only cover bikes at home, too. Talk to your home insurance provider to see if they can offer the extra protection you need as an add-on.
Finding the best-value insurance is different from finding the cheapest insurance. Look for a policy that offers what you need at the lowest price.
Our comparison table will help you find the best-value electric bike insurance that suits your needs.
You can also reduce the monthly premium cost by paying a higher excess. Just make sure you can afford to pay that excess – otherwise, you won’t be able to pursue a claim.
Yes, most insurers cover mechanical breakdowns, and some policies also include a recovery service if you break down away from your home.
No, it does not need to be taxed or insured to be used on the road, as long as it has pedals and does not exceed 15.5mph under electric power.
No, you must lock your bike to an immovable object if you leave it in a public area. If you keep it at home, it must be locked inside or in your garage.
Yes, most insurers only accept a claim for theft if your bike has been secured using an approved lock.
Yes, but only when it is in your home or locked away on your property. Most contents policies do not cover expensive bikes, so it may not pay out enough if you need to make a claim.
Last updated: 25 February, 2022