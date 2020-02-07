How to choose bicycle accident insurance

Start by deciding the level of personal bike accident cover you need.

It works by paying a cash lump sum if you have a serious accident and policies offer cover ranging from £10,000 up to £150,000.

Cycling accident insurance isn't always included as standard with bicycle insurance policies, so always check.

Some policies also offer separate cover to pay for any loss of earnings if you have an accident, so look out for this as well.

Check the cover options

Once you're happy with the cycle accident insurance cover it's worth looking at what else you want to include in your bike cover.

Most policies offer a range of the following, so work out what you want to include before comparing quotes:

Accidental damage which pays out if you accidentally damage your bicycle and it needs to be repaired.

Theft which give you a cash lump sum to buy a new bike if yours is stolen.

Legal cover which pays out if you injure a third party, or damage someone else's property.

Accessories cover which covers damage to your cycling accessories, including things like your helmet, lights and trailers.

It is also worth checking what excess each insurer sets on their cyclist insurance as this can vary.

Get the best price

Once you've decided on which cover options you want you can start shopping around to find the best price.

Try and get as many quotes as possible to ensure you're not paying more than you need to.

Paying an excess

Most bicycle insurance policies set an excess, which is the money you will need to pay towards the costs if you make a claim.

Usually you will have to pay an excess of:

A percentage of the claim. For example, a 5% excess on a claim worth £1,000 would mean you have to pay £50.

A predetermined sum based on the value of your bike. For example, £75 if it is worth less than £1,500, £100 if it is worth between £1,500 and £7,500, and £250 if it is worth over £7,500.

A set amount for any claim you make, for example £100.

Your excess could be higher if your bicycle is stolen from a public area, or if you leave it unattended at certain times of the day, for example between 1am and 4am.

Always check the policy documents carefully before you buy any cover to make sure you can afford the excess you will need to pay if you claim.

Exceptions to bicycle insurance cover

Your bicycle insurance claim might be rejected for many reasons. One could be that you are claiming for something listed as an exclusion in your policy. Common exclusions include:

Any accident that occurs while you are under the influence of drugs or alcohol

If you use your bike for monetary gain, for example working as a courier

Any loss or damage where you cannot give proof of ownership

Damage to accessories including tyres, unless the bike is damaged at the same time

Cosmetic damage like scratches or dents that do not restrict how the bike works

Any theft claim where you have not secured your bike correctly

To make sure your bike is fully protected you must lock it away securely while it is at home, or if you leave it in a public place.

What affects the price of bike insurance?

The cost of your bicycle insurance cover is determined by things like:

The value of your bike

What you use your bike for

Any previous claims you have made

Where you live

Any extras you add, for example accessories cover

The more expensive your bike is, the more you will have to pay to insure it.

Do not give a lower value of your bike when you apply to get a cheaper deal. This could invalidate your cover and leave you out of pocket if you make a claim.