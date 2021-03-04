Sara Benwell is a freelance journalist, consultant and editor, specialising in personal finance, pensions and investments, and consumer affairs.
She is the editor of Insurance Investor and Fund Operator. She also writes for several high profile newspapers and magazines, including the Sun, the Daily Mail, Best Magazine, Money.co.uk, the Mirror, Pensions Age, Strategic Risk, PRWeek and Good Housekeeping Online.
Before going freelance, Sara was the consumer finance editor at Good Housekeeping, the most widely read women’s magazine in the UK. She has also previously worked as the editor of both Pensions Insight and Reward Magazines and as the Digital Editor of Engaged Investor.
