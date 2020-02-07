Rachel Wait has been writing about personal finance and consumer affairs for more than a decade, helping people to get to grips with their money and cut through the jargon.
Having worked as a journalist at both Shares Magazine and lovemoney.com, she then spent eight years as an editor at price comparison site MoneySuperMarket.
Her work has appeared on range of websites and in national newspapers including Forbes, Money to the Masses, the Spectator, Mail on Sunday and the Observer.
She’s written on almost every financial topic, from car insurance and credit cards to pensions and mortgages.
Twitter @RachelWait
