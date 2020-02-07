A broken washing machine is expensive to replace but taking out an insurance policy with Home Emergency Assist could save you from footing the repair bill.
1
Enter your details
Simply provide a few personal details and we can retrieve quotes in minutes. Washing machine insurance ensures any problems are dealt with quickly and efficiently.
2
Compare quotes
We search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. There is a wide choice available to suit all budgets and needs. Think about how much you are willing to spend and what cover you want.
3
Apply and save
Once you’ve reviewed the choices, simply pick the best washing machine deal for you and apply. Make sure you consider the help you will get if your machine goes wrong and not just the price of the cover.
Washing machine insurance can provide breakdown cover for your appliance if it stops working and save you the cost of a replacement if it cannot be fixed.
If you can’t afford to be without your washing machine, and it is no longer under warranty, washing machine insurance could be a good bet.
Before you take out cover, though, check the following:
Are you covered elsewhere? If your washing machine is still under warranty, you do not need an extended warranty or insurance. You can also check to see if you are covered by your packaged bank account or home insurance
Is washing machine insurance worth the cost? If the price of a warranty is less than the cost of a new appliance, it may be worth taking out cover. Check the cost of replacing your washing machine with a similar model by searching online
Can you get washing machine insurance? This depends on the age of your washing machine. Insurance companies do not usually cover appliances over eight years old
How to decide if you need an extended warranty for washing machine insurance
If you can’t afford to fix a broken washing machine, an insurance policy with breakdown cover could provide valuable peace of mind.
An extended warranty could pay for:
Repairs: if your old appliance breaks, your warranty could cover engineer visits and parts to get it running again
New washing machine: if your appliance can’t be fixed, and your policy has new-for-old cover, it could pay for a brand new appliance
Exclusions vary depending on the policy, but common examples include:
Call-out costs if no fault is found: if you call out an engineer without good reason, you may be liable for the costs incurred
Cosmetic damage: your provider is unlikely to cover any damage that only affects the appearance of your appliance, such as chipped paintwork or scratches, or issues relating to physical wear and tear, such as discolouration
Problems that existed before you took out cover: if you try to take out a policy to help with an existing issue, your provider is unlikely to pay when you claim
Breakdown if the appliance is still under manufacturer’s warranty: if your washing machine is in need of repairs while under warranty, contact the manufacturer or retailer – your insurance provider is unlikely to pay for repairs
Delivery or installation costs: these are not covered as standard
Many washing machine insurance policies also exclude cover if you:
leave your home empty for more than 30 days
use an unauthorised engineer
deliberately damage your appliance
fail to follow the manufacturer’s instructions (by overloading the washing machine, for example)
try to claim for business use (if you run a laundry, for instance)
Always check the small print before you take out a policy. Make sure you have the cover you need and understand what can be claimed.
If you already have cover in place for other appliances, adding your washing machine to an existing policy can be a great option. Providers can usually add your washing machine as part of a multi-appliance discount, which can save you money compared to a standalone policy and might make washing machine cover more affordable.
Shop around and get as many washing machine insurance quotes as possible, then you can compare the following:
Price: insurance providers let you split your premium over 12 monthly payments, although it may be cheaper to pay up front in full
Claim limits: this is the most a provider is willing to pay for an engineer to repair your washing machine if it breaks down. Some providers include replacement cover if your appliance cannot be fixed, so check the policy
Also compare what is included or excluded. For example, your provider may not pay for call-out charges or labour costs, which means you must pay for this yourself.
No. You have cover for fire, flood, loss and theft, but home insurance does not cover repairs due to mechanical breakdowns.
Yes, you can find policies that cover washing machines, tumble dryers and washer-dryers. Most insurers give discounts for insuring several items.
No, extended warranties do not cover replacement bulbs, fuses or batteries. Here is more about what an extended warranty can cover.
Most insurers can accept another proof of purchase, such as a credit card bill showing when you bought your washing machine. Find out how to claim here.
Yes, you have 14 days in which to cancel your policy without charge. If you cancel after this period, you are charged for the time covered.
Your household appliances could be expensive to replace if they break down. But should bother with an extended warranty?Read More
An extended warranty could pay for repairs if your household appliances break. But what do they cover and are they worth it? Here is what you need to know.Read More
If your appliances break or are faulty, you may be able to claim for repairs on your extended warranty insurance. Here’s how these policies work and how to make a claim.Read More
By comparing appliance insurance insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value appliance insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 27 May 2022