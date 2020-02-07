What is washing machine insurance?

Washing machine insurance can provide breakdown cover for your appliance if it stops working and save you the cost of a replacement if it cannot be fixed.

Do you need washing machine insurance?

If you can’t afford to be without your washing machine, and it is no longer under warranty, washing machine insurance could be a good bet.

Before you take out cover, though, check the following:

Are you covered elsewhere? If your washing machine is still under warranty, you do not need an extended warranty or insurance. You can also check to see if you are covered by your packaged bank account or home insurance

Is washing machine insurance worth the cost? If the price of a warranty is less than the cost of a new appliance, it may be worth taking out cover. Check the cost of replacing your washing machine with a similar model by searching online

Can you get washing machine insurance? This depends on the age of your washing machine. Insurance companies do not usually cover appliances over eight years old

Advantages of an extended warranty policy or washing machine insurance

If you can’t afford to fix a broken washing machine, an insurance policy with breakdown cover could provide valuable peace of mind.

An extended warranty could pay for:

Repairs: if your old appliance breaks, your warranty could cover engineer visits and parts to get it running again

New washing machine: if your appliance can’t be fixed, and your policy has new-for-old cover, it could pay for a brand new appliance

Common exclusions for washing machine insurance

Exclusions vary depending on the policy, but common examples include:

Call-out costs if no fault is found: if you call out an engineer without good reason, you may be liable for the costs incurred

Cosmetic damage: your provider is unlikely to cover any damage that only affects the appearance of your appliance, such as chipped paintwork or scratches, or issues relating to physical wear and tear, such as discolouration

Problems that existed before you took out cover: if you try to take out a policy to help with an existing issue, your provider is unlikely to pay when you claim

Breakdown if the appliance is still under manufacturer’s warranty: if your washing machine is in need of repairs while under warranty, contact the manufacturer or retailer – your insurance provider is unlikely to pay for repairs

Delivery or installation costs: these are not covered as standard

Other exclusions

Many washing machine insurance policies also exclude cover if you:

leave your home empty for more than 30 days

use an unauthorised engineer

deliberately damage your appliance

fail to follow the manufacturer’s instructions (by overloading the washing machine, for example)

try to claim for business use (if you run a laundry, for instance)

Always check the small print before you take out a policy. Make sure you have the cover you need and understand what can be claimed.

Are there any alternatives to an extended warranty?

If you already have cover in place for other appliances, adding your washing machine to an existing policy can be a great option. Providers can usually add your washing machine as part of a multi-appliance discount, which can save you money compared to a standalone policy and might make washing machine cover more affordable.

How to find the best washing machine insurance

Shop around and get as many washing machine insurance quotes as possible, then you can compare the following:

Price: insurance providers let you split your premium over 12 monthly payments, although it may be cheaper to pay up front in full

Claim limits: this is the most a provider is willing to pay for an engineer to repair your washing machine if it breaks down. Some providers include replacement cover if your appliance cannot be fixed, so check the policy