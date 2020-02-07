<Employers liability insurance

Compare employers' liability insurance

Compare employers' liability insurance policies that can cover you and your business if your staff make a claim against you.

  • Compare employer liability insurance from a range of providers
  • Choose the level of cover
  • Get a quote in under 5 minutes
Get quotes
Ad
Get an Instant Quote

Five-star rated monthly cover for thousands of business types, from software developers to manufacturers - and everything in between.

Buy now

Rated 4.8 on Trustpilot (02/03/21). Cover includes public liability, professional indemnity, business contents & more.

Compare employers liability insurance from leading providers.

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.


How to compare employers liability insurance

1

Tell us about your business

Complete our simple form with information about the cover your business needs and we will retrieve our best quotes for employers liability insurance deals

2

Compare your liability options

While a cheap employers liability insurance deal might catch your eye it's important to ensure the conditions offered work for your business needs.

3

Apply and save

Monthly and annual payment options are available - paying for the policy upfront in some cases means cheaper employer's liability insurance. Once you've reviewed the options simply apply with your chosen provider.