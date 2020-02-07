<Goods in transit insurance

Compare goods in transit insurance & public liability

Compare policies that include goods in transit and public liability cover to give you protection if someone claims against your business or if a courier loses your goods.

  • Compare goods in transit insurance from a range of providers
  • Choose your extra's
  • Get a quote for goods in transit insurance in under 5 minutes
Get a quote

Compare goods in transit insurance from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.


How to compare goods in transit cover

1

Please enter your details

This helps us help you to find the right goods in transit policy so that we can provide our best quotes for goods in transit insurance.

2

Compare your cover or policy options.

While a cheap goods in transit policy might catch your eye it's important to ensure the conditions offered work for your business needs.

3

Apply and save

Monthly and annual payment options are available - paying for the policy upfront in some cases means cheaper insurance for goods in transit. Once you've reviewed the options simply apply with your chosen provider.